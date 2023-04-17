While the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced last week that 215,000 acre-feet of water would be available for the Klamath Project this year, the Klamath Water Users Association (KWUA) said that's still merely 60% of what is needed for farms and wildlife refuges in the area.
“KWUA is very disappointed that Reclamation chose not to follow its own operational plans,” said Tracey Liskey, president of KWUA, in a news release Monday. “In a year that is in the top 10% in terms of snowpack, with over 180% of average currently, and when Reclamation expects to release more than 590,000 acre-feet of water to the Pacific Ocean, we have 60,000 acres of farmland along with two national wildlife that are likely to go dry this year.”
Upper Klamath Lake stores approximately 460,000 acre-feet, meaning the entire lake will be emptied this year to produce temporary flows in the Klamath River. Forecasts indicate more water will be released for river flows this summer than will flow into Upper Klamath Lake.
The KWUA said the announced supply represents a deviation from the Interim Operations Plan that Reclamation extended last fall. If Reclamation was following the Interim Operations Plan, which requires using inflow specific forecasts from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the actual allocation should be 285,000 acre-feet, KWUA contended.
“For months, KWUA urged Reclamation to abandon the Interim Operations Plan, only to have Reclamation refuse to develop a new plan,” Liskey said. “Now, once the hydrology improves and a decent irrigation supply should be available, Reclamation refuses to follow the very Interim Operations Plan that it just re-adopted.”
The Klamath Project provides water to roughly 230,000 acres of farms and refuges in northern California and southern Oregon. Farming in the Klamath Project produces half a billion dollars in regional economic activity.
Reclamation also announced $9.85 million will be available through the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency for contractors who receive a reduced water allocation.
“We had hoped we would not have to run a program this year given the conditions, but I guess I was wrong,” said Marc Staunton, president of the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency, in the news release.