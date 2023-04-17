BOR Regional Director Jeff Payne - KWUA meeting

Bureau of Reclamation's Regional Director Jeff Payne announces 2023 water allocations for the Klamath Project at the Klamath Water Users Association meeting Thursday, April 13, 2023.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

While the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced last week that 215,000 acre-feet of water would be available for the Klamath Project this year, the Klamath Water Users Association (KWUA) said that's still merely 60% of what is needed for farms and wildlife refuges in the area.

“KWUA is very disappointed that Reclamation chose not to follow its own operational plans,” said Tracey Liskey, president of KWUA, in a news release Monday. “In a year that is in the top 10% in terms of snowpack, with over 180% of average currently, and when Reclamation expects to release more than 590,000 acre-feet of water to the Pacific Ocean, we have 60,000 acres of farmland along with two national wildlife that are likely to go dry this year.”

Tags