2023 ICDC Award Winners - 1

Klamath Union High School students competed at the International DECA competition April 19-26 in Orlando, Fla.

Two teams and two individuals made the stage at the International DECA competition by placing in the top 20 overall. One team finished up placing sixth overall. Klamath Union (KU) DECA took 17 members to Orlando, Fla., from April 19-26 for the International DECA competition. This team competed in 10 events with KU placing in four of the 10 events.

Juniors Brooke Nelson and Alyse Perez placed sixth overall and earned a role play medal in Sports and Entertainment Team Decision. Senior Micah Gaede placed top 20 and earned a role-play medal in Marketing Communications. Senior Bell Riley placed top 20 in Hotel & Lodging Management. Junior Abby Martin and Freshman Jacob Martin placed in the Top 20 Hospitality Marketing Team Decision.

