Two teams and two individuals made the stage at the International DECA competition by placing in the top 20 overall. One team finished up placing sixth overall. Klamath Union (KU) DECA took 17 members to Orlando, Fla., from April 19-26 for the International DECA competition. This team competed in 10 events with KU placing in four of the 10 events.
Juniors Brooke Nelson and Alyse Perez placed sixth overall and earned a role play medal in Sports and Entertainment Team Decision. Senior Micah Gaede placed top 20 and earned a role-play medal in Marketing Communications. Senior Bell Riley placed top 20 in Hotel & Lodging Management. Junior Abby Martin and Freshman Jacob Martin placed in the Top 20 Hospitality Marketing Team Decision.
According to KU DECA Advisor, Nat Ellis, this is one of the best teams in KU DECA History.
“Placing students in four events is a challenge. Only one other school in Oregon had more finalists than KU DECA. I believe this is a testament to the amount of preparation or team dedicated before leaving for Orlando. All the competitors practiced role plays and studied for exams,” Ellis said.
In addition to the four finalists, two teams had near-perfect score presentations and did not make the finals.
“This shows how challenging it is to place at the International DECA competition,” Ellis said. “Making the Top 20 and moving into finals is a tremendous challenge. I am proud of how KU DECA competed this year. The seniors led the team, but all members were encouraging to others. The strength of KU DECA is the tight-knit bond between the members. Each year I enjoy watching the team come together to support each other.”
“The best part of attending the International DECA competition is hearing your chapter called. Once is amazing, but the fourth time is just hard to believe sometimes. The ultimate is when you hear your team called for the Top 10” The team of Nelson and Perez made the Top 10 in Sports & Entertainment, placing 6th overall. When they came off the stage, the entire KU DECA team was there to congratulate them. That is how teams support each other. “This duo is really amazing.” said Elllis of Nelson and Perez, “They work well together and have the technical knowledge to solve the most difficult business problems. Their first role score of 99 tells the story of what they can achieve.”
This year Jacob Martin made KU DECA history by being the first KU freshman to make the International DECA competition stage. Jacob competed with his sister Abby in Hospitality Marketing Team Decision. The pair worked well together as all siblings should.
“This is the first sibling team I have worked with. It was fun to watch them work together and challenge each other. You could see the sibling rivalry every once in a while, but they were focused on creating a great solution,” Ellis said.
Two senior individuals ended their DECA careers on the stage. Gaede and Riley placed last year in the Top 20 and repeated this year. “Gaede and Riley are great competitors and had amazing scores to move them into the finals. These two were such amazing assets to our chapter. They were both willing to help other members and shared their DECA wisdom with the team.”
Traveling is always fun, and winning is better, but along the way, KU DECA made lifetime memories and built friendships. Over the course of a few days, this team built an unbreakable bond. That bond is something that makes KU DECA different from other DECA chapters.
The other members competed well and earned significant scores, but the competition is fierce.