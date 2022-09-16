Klamath Union High School shows its Homecoming spirit with its team of cheer leaders and rhythmic marching band.
The brass section of Klamath Union's marching band takes a breath as they lead the parade onward.
Klamath Union Pelicans take on a prettier shade of pink in this flamingo float.
The community of Klamath Falls turned out, all dressed in red, to watch the Klamath Union High School Homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 16.
Disciplined musicians led the marching band battalion.
A sea of red lined Main Street.
Students armed with water-guns and flamingo inner-tubes cheered and celebrated.
