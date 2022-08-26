Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin tribal youth ages 12 to 24 years old participated in the sixth annual Klamath Tribes Youth Summit from Aug. 9-11, for a residential camp at the Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech). The event is a partnership between the Klamath Tribes and Oregon Tech and provides youth an opportunity to participate in workshops and activities meant to encourage leadership and educational opportunities.

At the opening of the event, Oregon Tech President Nagi Naganathan shared, “This year’s theme, Empowering Our Youth, acknowledges the responsibility we have as leaders to create opportunities for you [the youth] to grow and develop characteristics and life skills that will help you create a happier and healthier life for yourself and your loved ones.”

Tags