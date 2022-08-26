The Klamath Tribes Youth Council are, sitting, from left, Co-Chair Leilonnie Wilson, Co-Chair Orville Schroeder, Secretary Alivia Miller, Treasurer Weeyaya Brown and Media Director Adriahna Blackwater; and standing, from left, Members-at-Large Tashina Matt-Collier, Natasha Roberson, Catherine Terrell, Lance Stone, Maggie Hicks, Maxwell Kimbol, Shayla Ochoa and Shakyla Jackson
Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin tribal youth ages 12 to 24 years old participated in the sixth annual Klamath Tribes Youth Summit from Aug. 9-11, for a residential camp at the Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech). The event is a partnership between the Klamath Tribes and Oregon Tech and provides youth an opportunity to participate in workshops and activities meant to encourage leadership and educational opportunities.
At the opening of the event, Oregon Tech President Nagi Naganathan shared, “This year’s theme, Empowering Our Youth, acknowledges the responsibility we have as leaders to create opportunities for you [the youth] to grow and develop characteristics and life skills that will help you create a happier and healthier life for yourself and your loved ones.”
To facilitate discussion and teamwork for the attendees, two days of workshops were led by Klamath Tribes members and Oregon Tech staff. They included:
• Identity: Learning to uncover who we are through a cultural lens
• Stop the Bleed: Lifesaving skills
• Traditional Game of Shinny
• Art and Culture
• Encouraging and Overcoming Stereotypes
• Youth Council 101
• Respiratory Care Simulation
• Cultural Diversity
• Civil Engineering Introduction
• Oregon Tech/Klamath Community College Welding Program Demonstration
Klamath Tribes General Manager George B. López shared, “The youth involved in the summit showed great leadership skills and offered a glimpse into the bright future of tribes in Oregon. They participated in workshops, listened to speakers such as President Naganathan, and were offered the opportunity to be elected to the Klamath Tribal Youth Council.”
The Klamath Tribal Youth Council represents the Klamath and Modoc Tribes and the Yahooskin Snake Band of Paiute Indians of Southern Oregon and Northern California. After learning about the youth council during the event, candidates presented their speeches on day three and voting was held. The 2022-23 Klamath Tribes Youth Council was elected and will proudly represent the tribal youth of Klamath County and the Klamath Tribes for the next year.
Elected at the event were Adriahna Blackwater, Weeyaya Brown, Maggie Hicks, Shakyla Jackson, Maxwell Kimbol, Tashina Matt-Collier, Alivia Miller, Shayla Ochoa, Natasha Roberson, Orville Schroeder, Lance Stone, Catherine Terrell and Leilonnie Wilson.
“I am always reenergized when I see youth taking a positive leadership role in the community and particularly with their respective tribe,” López said. “I want to thank all the staff that helped organize, support, and execute an excellent Klamath Tribal Youth Summit.”
Oregon Tech Diversity and Belonging Assistant Director Shawni Cayetano-Ramos and Klamath Tribes Education and Employment Department Youth Transition Specialist Aralia Blackwater organized the event on behalf of Oregon Tech and the Klamath Tribes.
“We want to thank everyone who made this event happen,” said Blackwater. “Will Hess and the prevention staff, Sheea Scott from education and employment, and the team at Oregon Tech including Shawni, Thomas Arce, and Dr. Jennifer Wilson.”