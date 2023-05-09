Friday, May 5, was National Day of Awareness for Murdered and Missing Indigenous People.

The Klamath Tribal Court Victims Services hosted an event in Chiloquin beginning with a Smudge Walk, led by Klamath Tribal Member, Henry Rondeau, with a hand drum from the Chiloquin Bridge to the Tribal Fitness Center. Afterward, presenters spoke, including interim Klamath County district attorney John Casalino, as well as Cedar-Wilkie Gillette, representing the U.S. Department of Justice, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator GAP Solutions, Inc. Contractor, and Kristy David, Executive Director of the Climate Advocacy Center. Tribal members also shared remembrance of loved ones.

