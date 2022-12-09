Natalie Ball, a councilwoman for the Klamath Tribes, was among the attendees at the Klamath River Restoration Celebration held Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Iron Gate Hatchery Facility.
“I am excited for our c’iyaals to come home,” she said of the upcoming removal of four Klamath River dams, which the Klamath Tribes and other tribes located at the river in California will result in the return of salmon, steelhead, for the Klamath, two types of sucker fish known as c’waam and koptus. “We haven’t had salmon in our waterways in over 100 years because of these dams. I am even more excited to see the restoration work continued by the Klamath Tribes to ensure that our endangered koptu and c’waam can thrive with our c’iyaals once again.”
The event in Hornbrook, Calif., near one of the dams featured California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. Ball was not among the speakers at the gathering.
When removal efforts begin next year, it will be the largest dam removal project in the United States and, Ball said, “will finally allow the Klamath Tribes treaty resource c’iyaals (salmon) the ability to return to the homeland of the Tribes.”
According to a press release from the Klamath Tribes, “The Tribes are looking forward to working in collaboration with federal, state, tribal and local partners in the restoration needed to ensure that the home the c’iyaals return to is a healthy environment that allows them to reestablish their place as an important first food for our members.”