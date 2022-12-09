Natalie Ball

Natalie Ball, center, with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, left, and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown

 courtesy Klamath Tribes

Natalie Ball, a councilwoman for the Klamath Tribes, was among the attendees at the Klamath River Restoration Celebration held Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Iron Gate Hatchery Facility.

“I am excited for our c’iyaals to come home,” she said of the upcoming removal of four Klamath River dams, which the Klamath Tribes and other tribes located at the river in California will result in the return of salmon, steelhead, for the Klamath, two types of sucker fish known as c’waam and koptus. “We haven’t had salmon in our waterways in over 100 years because of these dams. I am even more excited to see the restoration work continued by the Klamath Tribes to ensure that our endangered koptu and c’waam can thrive with our c’iyaals once again.”


Tags