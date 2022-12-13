If the holiday season has sparked your inner Santa Claus, and you’re itching to give back to those in need, then pack up your sack of gifts to drop off at our very own local North Pole: the Toys for Tots foundation.
Applications for the program closed Friday, Dec. 9, with roughly 1,500 families signed up to receive donated toys in Klamath County.
According to former Director JoAnn Moorer-Roberts, those 1,500 families equate to an estimated 4,500 children, depending on the number of kids in each home.
At this time, Toys for Tots is asking the community for donations appropriate for teenagers, including items such as board games and outdoor activities.
The Klamath program hopes to give each child at least two gifts this year. With the deadline approaching quickly — this Friday, Dec. 16 — Moorer-Roberts and other program volunteers are concerned they might not make the cut. Toys for Tots has received 6,000 toys in total, just over half of its overall goal of 10,000.
“It’s kind of all hands on deck,” Moorer-Roberts said.
Though she is the former director of the local program, Moorer-Roberts is still very much engaged in the program on behalf of the Klamath community.
When she officially stepped down last year, Moorer-Roberts was asked to return to the local program as her position has yet to be filled.
“I did step down,” Moorer-Roberts said, “but the need was there.”
Once the holiday season wraps up, the once and current director said Toys for Tots is likely to reignite the search for her replacement.
“We need somebody who's local, someone who knows the needs of the people here,” she said.
Klamath’s Toys for Tots Coordinator Eric Anderson was initially next in line for the role but had to decline after being volunteered to run the program down in Twentynine Palms, Calif.
Though Anderson has his “plate full” tending to the Southern California community, he still finds the time to do his part here in Klamath.
When Legos corporation made a $2.5 million donation to the national foundation, Anderson took it upon himself to haul a truckload of 95 sets of Legos up to Klamath County on behalf of the local toy drive.
The Klamath Toys for Tots program is still in need of an additional 4,000 toys, however. Moorer-Roberts said the “community always comes through,” and is certain the same will be true of this year.
Anderson and Moorer-Roberts both noted that the Toys for Tots campaigns would be nothing without the efforts of the generous communities they support.
To donate or find out more about how you can get involved, go to the Toys for Tots official website at toysfortots.org, call 541-363-7880 or send an email to Klamath.falls.or@toysfortots.org. Unwrapped, new toy donations also are being accepted at 3880 Washburn Way, Suite A, Walmart and Maurices.