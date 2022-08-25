The Klamath Symphony is scheduled to hold its annual Concert in the Park on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Moore Park
The Klamath Symphony, under the direction of Chris Benjamin, will celebrate the end of summer with its annual Concert in the Park this Sunday, Aug. 28.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Moore Park in Klamath Falls and will consist of favorites from this past season’s concerts.
Free ice cream will be provided for all attendees, who are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.
