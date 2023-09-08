3-05 Klamath Symphony

Klamath Symphony conductor Chris Benjamin leads a rehearsal at The Ross Ragland Theater.

 HERALD AND NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Klamath Symphony will begin regular weekly rehearsals for its fall concert season on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 7 to-9 p.m. in the band room at Klamath Union High School, 1300 Monclaire St.

Membership is open to high school age and older musicians who want to play in a community music group.

Tags