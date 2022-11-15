Fire Protection

Mark Bransom, right, CEO of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC), presents a water tender to Bernie Paul, representing the Siskiyou County Fire Chiefs Association.

 submitted

The Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC) announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 it has delivered two Peterbilt water tenders to the Siskiyou County Fire Chiefs Association to strengthen local fire prevention and response capabilities. The trucks are just the first pieces of equipment KRRC will provide to increase the capacity of local fire departments. The water tenders were built and purchased in Siskiyou County, adding an economic boost to a local business. A 2023 Dodge Ram 5500 diesel flatbed truck and other equipment is on order from regional suppliers.

“As one of the many components of the KRRC Fire Management Plan, we are bolstering the resources of local firefighting entities and community groups,” said Mark Bransom, CEO for KRRC.


Tags