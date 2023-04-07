Removal of the Copco 2 dam, one of four Klamath River dams that will be coming down, is still on schedule to be removed this summer.

Mark Bransom, CEO for Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC), said projects preparing for removing Copco 2 are on schedule with the actual removal planned between June and October. The other three hydroelectric dams — Copco 1, Irongate and John C. Boyle — are planned to be removed in 2024 making the project the largest dam removal effort in U.S. history. A report by a Medford television station caused some confusion when it indicated that no dams would be removed until next year.

Tags