Upper Klamath Lake

Water allocations for the Klamath Project water users will remain at 260,000 acre-feet from Upper Klamath Lake.

 George Plaven / Capital Press

Klamath Project water allocations will not be curtailed after previous communications from the Bureau of Reclamation warned of a potential reduction for the season last month.

A previous notice was sent to Klamath Tribes and irrigation districts Aug. 18 stating that the water levels in Upper Klamath Lake were predicted to fall below the minimum mandatory water elevation.

