The Klamath Project will receive $8.75 million to study and repair aging water infrastructure as part of a $585 million federal outlay announced Wednesday, April 5.
Funding will be provided to 83 projects in 11 states this year to increase drought resilience and improve water delivery systems.
The Klamath Project will receive $5 million from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to study using alternative Cement-Bentonite Slurry Walls on the A Canal. The Klamath Irrigation District would also look at piping the canal for approximately 9 miles using high-density polyethylene pipe.
An additional $3.75 million will be going to the project’s C Canal for a 1-mile slurry cutoff wall using controlled low-strength material — also known as flowable fill. That would include retrofitting and modifying one flume.
Wednesday’s announcement — made during a visit to the Imperial Dam in Yuma, Ariz., by Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau, Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landreau and Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton — was welcome news for Gene Souza, the executive director and district manager of the Klamath Irrigation District.
“I’ve continuously asked Reclamation for piping. It would make life a whole lot easier if we could pipe (the A Canal),” Souza said. “What I’m looking for is something long-term. Maximum value would be to pipe it.”
Souza said there are public-safety concerns with the current open, earthen canals that were built in the early 1900s.
“The $5 million is mostly a feasiblity report,” Souza said. “[If approved] it would give us a modernized A Canal system. If other funding comes along, we’d be shovel ready.”
Souza said estimates to pipe the canal would cost more than $500 million. The infrastructure law includes $8.3 billion for Reclamation water projects over the next five years.
The C Canal project would be for a slurry cutoff wall behind Henley High School, Souza said.
“The Klamath Project was one of our first projects with Reclamation,” Toutin said in a teleconference Wednesday afternoon. “This is the start of an investment to see how we can run more efficiently and get more water into that system to benefit agriculture as a whole ... every drop of water counts.”
Federal officials lauded the infrastructure law.
“[It’s] making an historic investment to provide clean, reliable water to families, farmers and Tribes,” Beaudreau said in a news release. “As we work to address record drought and changing climate conditions throughout the West, these investments in our aging water infrastructure will conserve community water supplies and revitalize water delivery systems.”