On Sept. 21, Klamath Piano Project will officially come to a close for 2023.
Molly O’Brien’s piano project features the names and identifying qualities of the characters she’s met while painting her piano.
Klamath Piano Project vandalized but still standing.
My Klamath Piano Project is nearly finished, and it’s a bittersweet feeling to let it go.
Though the piano was tagged and has endured near-irreparable damage to its keys and functionality, painting (and repainting) the instrument still serves as a cathartic experience for me.
