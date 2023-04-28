Spring has sprung, and soon there will be music in the air as the Klamath Piano Project begins a new round of tunes.
Returning for its fifth year, the award-winning Klamath Falls Downtown Association project places five pianos at various outdoor locations.
The five pianos will be placed at Sugarman’s Corner, Klamath Commons Park, Veterans Park, Oregon Bank Building Plaza, Klamath County Courthouse Courtyard and Klamath Falls Amtrak Station.
“It’s to inspire people,” Laty Xayavong said.
Xayavong is the Klamath Piano Project committee chair, having spearheaded the project in 2018.
Pianos donated by community members will serve as not only musical instruments but also local works of art, featuring bright and colorful scenes which cover the pianos’ exteriors.
Residents are invited to submit designs for pianos for a chance to tickle the ivories with paintbrushes.
“We hope to find local artists in our community who want to express themselves through playable art,” Xayavong said.
Design applications can be found on the KFDA Klamath Piano Project website and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, May 5. The top five designs will be selected, and artists will be notified by Friday, May 12.
Xayavong said artists will have the opportunity to help prep the pianos for placement.
“Artists who help with the prep get to pick their pianos,” Xayavong said.
After the pianos are placed at the five sites June 19, artists will begin painting their designs “live and in person.”
There also will be an open house event during the June 24 Farmers Market in downtown Klamath Falls, at which all artists must be present.
And when the weather turns cold, if the pianos are still playable, they are donated to local businesses and organizations throughout the Klamath Basin.