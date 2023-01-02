The Klamath Outdoor Science School (KOSS) Board of Directors recently announced the hiring of a new executive director to run the school.
Natalie DiNenno, of Ashland, recently took over the reins at KOSS from longtime Director Bill Hunt, who, at 65, is moving on to other somewhat more relaxing pursuits.
DiNenno recently received her master of science degree in Environmental Education from Southern Oregon University. She also holds a bachelors degree in Environmental Studies and Sociology from Williams College in Massachusetts.
Having worked as a naturalist, camp counselor and administrator, DiNenno brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and energy to her new role at KOSS, according to a news release.
After growing up and attending college on the East Coast, DiNenno made her way to the Northwest to pursue graduate studies.
“I was immediately captivated by the beauty of Southern Oregon and the supportive network of environmental educators in this region,” DiNenno said in the press release. In her free time, she said she enjoys exploring outside, writing and singing with her choir.
Because she is so passionate about providing immersive, place-based, experiential education for all students of all ages and backgrounds, the KOSS Board said in the press release that they are very happy to have DiNenno at the helm at Klamath Outdoor Science School.
DiNenno is already busy scheduling fifth- and sixth-grade classes for spring and fall outdoor school, all grades for day camps and is planning a wide range of summer programs, according to the press release.
After being limited to day camps during the pandemic, KOSS is once again offering residential camps at its Sun Pass State Forest site near Fort Klamath and Jackson Kimball State Park.
DiNenno also is currently hiring instructors and support staff for those camps.