The Klamath Outdoor Science School (KOSS) Board of Directors recently announced the hiring of a new executive director to run the school.

Natalie DiNenno, of Ashland, recently took over the reins at KOSS from longtime Director Bill Hunt, who, at 65, is moving on to other somewhat more relaxing pursuits.

