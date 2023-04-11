YREKA, Calif. — The Klamath National Forest has completed the April 1 snow surveys. These measurements are a part of the statewide California Cooperative Snow Survey program, which helps the state forecast the quantity of water available for agriculture, power generation, recreation and stream flow releases later in the year.

Winter continued strong all through March. There were many snowfall events; and when snow did fall, it stayed in place and helped build up the local snowpack, according to a press release. The end result is an amount of snow that hasn’t been seen in years and is quite welcome after the lows of the previous year.

