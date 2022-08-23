KID A Canal

Water flows from Upper Klamath Lake into the A Canal, part of the Klamath Project.

 George Plaven/Capital Press

The Klamath Irrigation District said it will continue delivering water to farmers in the drought-stricken basin, despite the federal government ordering a shutdown of the Klamath Project on Friday, Aug. 19.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the project, which includes KID and serves 170,000 acres of farmland straddling the Oregon-California border.

