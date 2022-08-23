The Klamath Irrigation District said it will continue delivering water to farmers in the drought-stricken basin, despite the federal government ordering a shutdown of the Klamath Project on Friday, Aug. 19.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the project, which includes KID and serves 170,000 acres of farmland straddling the Oregon-California border.
Only a limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
While Reclamation has stated the project is now out of water, the KID Board of Directors met Monday, Aug. 22 and authorized the district’s manager, Gene Souza, to continue operations — defying the agency’s order to immediately cease diversions.
KID operates the project’s A Canal, providing water to nine irrigation districts totaling approximately 122,000 acres.
In a letter to Alan Heck, acting area manager for Reclamation, Souza argued the agency has not provided a legal basis for shutting down the project, and doing so would deny patrons water to which they are lawfully entitled.
“I am not doing my duty if I just comply, because I do not have a legal justification to deny the people I serve their property,” Souza told the Capital Press.
A spokesperson for Reclamation could not immediately be reached for comment.
Adaptive management
From the beginning, Reclamation stated it would take an adaptive approach to project operations in 2022.
Under the Endangered Species Act, the agency must also uphold protections for several species of fish, including shortnose and Lost River suckers in Upper Klamath Lake and coho salmon in the lower Klamath River.
Reclamation initially allocated 50,000 acre-feet of water for irrigators beginning April 15, just 15% of full demand.
However, officials stated that if inflows to Upper Klamath Lake exceeded expectations, they would set aside 50% of the additional water for irrigators.
That is exactly what happened. May and June brought slightly above-average precipitation to the Klamath Falls area. As of Aug. 1, the project water supply had increased to 82,253 acre-feet while maintaining a minimum lake elevation for suckers to access critical habitat.
Brad Kirby, manager of the Tulelake Irrigation District in Tulelake, Calif., said shutting off water now could spell disaster for some crops.
“For some crops like alfalfa, we are looking at severely reduced production,” said Kirby. “But for row crops like potatoes and onions, there is essentially no production unless you have water through the end of the irrigation season.”
Moving the goalposts
Paul Simmons, executive director of the Klamath Water Users Association, estimated about one-third of the Project will have received zero water this year, and the rest will have received “very limited” water.
As for the Aug. 19 water shutoff, Simmons accused Reclamation of making its decision based on politics, rather than science.
The ESA requires Reclamation to consult with two other federal agencies, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service, to establish guidelines for protecting endangered fish. The resulting Biological Opinions, or BiOps, form the basis for how much water fish and irrigators get every year.
A current BiOp for the suckers establishes an “absolute minimum” water elevation of 4,138 feet above sea level in Upper Klamath Lake for young fish to access critical habitat and hide from predators.
As a safeguard against over-drafting, Reclamation set a buffer of 4,138.15 feet above sea level, which it later increased to 4,138.62 feet. Simmons said that amounts to nearly 45,000 acre-feet of water put off limits to irrigators.
Simmons also said the end-of-year lake elevation targeted by Reclamation is “far above any level ever claimed to be necessary for endangered sucker species.”
The Klamath Tribes sued the federal government in May, claiming any water diverted from Upper Klamath Lake for irrigation in 2022 threatens the survival of suckers during the drought.
The fish, known as C’waam and Koptu, are central to the tribes’ history and culture.
Scrambling to respond
In response to the shutdown, districts are scrambling to come up with alternative plans to save as many crops as possible.
Kirby, with the Tulelake Irrigation District, said they are being forced to pump groundwater from the district’s wells to keep crops alive through harvest. Not only is the groundwater supply short of demand, but moving it to where it is needed poses a major logistical challenge.
“We’re having to rethink our entire system,” Kirby said. “It’s pretty difficult to think about how to make this work.”
Scott White, manager of the Klamath Drainage District, said Reclamation did propose a plan to “borrow” 10,000 acre-feet of additional water for farmers from PacifiCorp, which manages hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River.
The KDD board rejected the idea after learning the water would be repaid out of the district’s winter agricultural diversions.
“It’s been a different year, for sure, in terms of operating and cooperating with the bureau,” White said. “These policy decisions that are contrary to precedent and contrary to history, they do us no benefits in terms of managing our water wisely.”
The issue, Simmons said, comes back to “fundamental defects” with the project’s operations plan.
“It’s way beyond disappointment,” he said. “You just shake your head at how dysfunctional the government’s process is, trying to run this Project.”