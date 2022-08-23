KID A Canal

Water flows from Upper Klamath Lake into the A Canal, part of the Klamath Project.

 George Plaven/Capital Press

After initially indicating it would defy the federal government’s order to shut off water to the Klamath Project, the Klamath Irrigation District has closed the A Canal under duress from officials threatening to withhold millions of dollars of drought assistance.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the project, which includes KID and serves 170,000 acres of farmland straddling the Oregon-California border.

