After initially indicating it would defy the federal government’s order to shut off water to the Klamath Project, the Klamath Irrigation District has closed the A Canal under duress from officials threatening to withhold millions of dollars of drought assistance.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the project, which includes KID and serves 170,000 acres of farmland straddling the Oregon-California border.
Only a limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
On Aug. 19, Reclamation stated the project was out of water and ordered districts to immediately halt diversions. All remaining water in Upper Klamath Lake was needed to satisfy requirements for endangered salmon and sucker fish, according to the agency.
The KID Board of Directors met Aug. 22 and authorized the district’s manager, Gene Souza, to continue operations despite the order, arguing that Reclamation had not provided a legal justification for shutting down earlier than expected.
That prompted a letter later that day from Alan Heck, acting area manager for the bureau, warning that unless KID reversed course, it would disqualify all lands served by the district from receiving $20 million in emergency drought funding.
Such an action would not only impact KID, but also the Pine Grove Improvement District, Enterprise Irrigation District, Sunnyside Irrigation District, Malin Irrigation District, Shasta View Irrigation District, Klamath Basin Improvement District and Van Brimmer Ditch Company — along with land for almost 100 individuals who receive water via KID infrastructure.
The KID board held an emergency meeting Aug. 23 where it was decided to close the A Canal. Souza described Reclamation’s actions as “coercion” and “bully tactics.”
“(Our board’s) desire to do what’s right for our community put us in a really bad spot,” Souza said. “There was no good decision.”
Had aid only been threatened for KID, Souza said the district was prepared to hold firm. Earlier this year, KID members voted by an 83% margin to pursue water deliveries, knowing it would likely complicate their drought funding.
“When the federal government dragged in our neighbors that have done everything they’ve been asked to do ... they’re bullying them in forcing us to make decisions,” Souza said. “That’s not how the federal government is supposed to act.”
A spokesperson for Reclamation could not immediately be reached for comment.