The Klamath Housing Authority has some hopeful irons in the fire as it works toward acquiring three properties from another low-incoming housing organization — Soco Development, Inc.
The board discussed these measures at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25.
KHA Executive Director Diana Otero explained that Soco is closing down. The organization used to handle the majority of what is now the Klamath and Lake Community Action Services (KCLAS) workload.
Otero has been in talks with Soco's attorney, Nathan Ratliff, who informed the director that the organization would like to donate all three of the housing units to KHA.
"He said we don't need a dime, they'll [Soco] cover everything," Otero said.
Soco is also, according to Otero, willing to donate all funding to KHA following its shutdown.
The board members unanimously agreed that, if all goes as planned and KHA attains the properties, they will continue to provide low-income housing to the current residents, possibly even lowering their monthly rent payments.
Otero said taking on this project seemed like the "right thing to do."
The plan to proceed with taking on ownership of these properties was motioned and passed, unanimously.
Otero's time serving as executive director will come to a close this January, as she is set to retire.
The board is in the process of selecting a new, qualified individual to fill her seat. The board announced it hopes to begin interviews during the second week of November.
There are other empty chairs at the board table which are also set to be filled soon, board members said.
Having selected candidates with relative experience, the board will propose these individuals to the Klamath County Board of Commissioners for approval of their appointments.