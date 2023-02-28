There are numerous projects happening at Klamath County Public Health right now. One is about to conclude and it reflects untold hours of community work to well represent county residents.
Senate Bill 762 provided a lot of structure to improving Oregon’s preparation and response to wildfire, its smoke and efforts to reduce risk. It is a tangible product from the devastating 2020 Oregon wildfire season.
It is comprehensive legislation passed with bipartisan support that will provide more than $220 million to help Oregon modernize and improve wildfire preparedness through three key strategies: creating fire-adapted communities, developing safe and effective response, and increasing the resiliency of Oregon's landscapes. The bill is the product of years of hard work by the Governor's Wildfire Council, the Legislature, and state agencies.
We’ve created a Community Response Plan for smoke, working with county residents, wildfire personnel, Department of Environmental Quality officials and large corporate landowners.
The plan includes:
• Historic air quality index measurements
• Vulnerable populations
• Timely notification
• Health protections
• Key messages
• Recommendations
• Partner agency communications
We’ve learned that the best place to have information in communities without postal carriers is the Post Office itself. There are people in each community who seek to keep their friends and neighbors informed. It is unsettling to see smoke in the air and not know if it is from a prescribed burn or a wildfire; our residents deserve to have timely and accurate information.
The project concludes at the end of March. In mid-March, KCPH will participate in a panel discussion before the national Wildland Fire Council. The Plan is one of the elements being discussed during the panel.
However, resiliency work continues on other fronts, such as our Public Health Modernization efforts. Two elements will focus on the health and safety of Klamath County for years to come:
Strengthen and expand communicable disease and environmental health emergency preparedness, and the public health system and communities’ ability to respond.
Protect communities from environmental health threats from climate change through public health interventions that support equitable climate adaptation.
We may not be featured in news reports as often as we were during the height of the pandemic, but we are still at your service.