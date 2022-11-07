Klamath Health Partnership has announced the onboarding of a new Chief Medical Officer and primary care provider, Bradley Stoker, DO.
Signe Porter, chief executive at KHP, applauded Stoker, stating he is a “highly qualified primary care provider.”
“He holds an MBA from University of California-Irvine,” Porter said. “His training and experience are perfectly suited to this role.”
According to a press release from KHP, Stoker will serve as the principal leader of KHP’s medical group, overseeing performance, population health strategies and quality of care.
The release noted that Stoker will also see patients as a primary care provider.
A quote from Stoker imparted his elation and gratitude for being selected to serve as the new CMO.
“I am happy to be back at a Federally Qualified Health Center like KHP because the focus is on providing access to everyone,’ Stoker said. “I am honored to accept this role as part of the Klamath Health Partnership team and look forward to advancing the tradition of high-quality, compassionate health care for the people of Klamath Falls, Chiloquin and surrounding areas.”
The press release stated that Stoker had joined KHP originally as a temporary physician, working in the Campus Convenient Care clinic. It was said that Stoker fell in love with the “beautiful scenery and friendly community of Klamath Falls,” and decided to stay.
After finishing a four-year medical degree from A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona, Stoker completed residency training in a unique community health center-based program at Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Hillsboro, just west of Portland. After residency, he spent more than five years at Intermountain Healthcare, the University of Utah, and the Utah Pain Relief Institute before returning to Oregon.
The release listed Stoker’s clinical interests, which include nutrition, pain management, preventive medicine and mental health, and that Stoker is bilingual, being fluent in Spanish.
