01

Amanda Blodgett

 Sherry Hall Photograghy

The Klamath Health Partnership announced this week the appointment of Amanda Blodgett, MBA, as its new chief executive officer.

After an extensive, nationwide search that began in September, Board Chair Edward Horvath made the announcement to the staff and stakeholders of the organization, stating “As the Board of Directors of Klamath Health Partnership, we wanted to ensure we selected a candidate qualified for and in harmony with the Mission of KHP. Having grown up in the area, and involvement with community work, Amanda brings an awareness of the people who call Klamath home. We want to thank the staff and community partners who took the time to be a part of selecting Amanda Blodgett as the CEO of KHP.”

Tags