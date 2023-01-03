The Klamath Health Partnership announced this week the appointment of Amanda Blodgett, MBA, as its new chief executive officer.
After an extensive, nationwide search that began in September, Board Chair Edward Horvath made the announcement to the staff and stakeholders of the organization, stating “As the Board of Directors of Klamath Health Partnership, we wanted to ensure we selected a candidate qualified for and in harmony with the Mission of KHP. Having grown up in the area, and involvement with community work, Amanda brings an awareness of the people who call Klamath home. We want to thank the staff and community partners who took the time to be a part of selecting Amanda Blodgett as the CEO of KHP.”
Blodgett steps into the role of CEO, which Signe Porter recently retired from. Blodgett has been with the organization since 2018, beginning as the quality officer and most recently as the chief operations officer for the organization. Her portfolio of work with the organization includes not only quality improvement, wellness and prevention, but she has also supported the growth of KHP and the expansion of services, according to a press release.
“I am proud and honored that the board of directors has entrusted me to lead KHP through its next chapters," Blodgett said. "We will continue our tradition of finding creative ways to help eliminate barriers to care for any person who needs us."
Blodgett was raised in Klamath Falls and has a passion for community well-being, according to the release. Many will recognize her from her recent efforts with the Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, Soroptimist and 4H. Blodgett was also heavily involved in the Miss Klamath County/Miss City of Sunshine pageant, the Klamath County Fair Board, and Blue Zones Project – Healthy Klamath. She volunteers at the state level as an advisor to the operations group of the Oregon Primary Care Association, and as a board member for the Oregon Rural Health Association. Prior to her work in community health, Blodgett was an active-duty guardsman at the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field.
Signe has been with KHP for more than 20 years in the capacity of CFO and the past 5 years as CEO.
“I am so grateful to be part of helping the underserved of Klamath County," Signe said. "After the struggle of the last few years, it is imperative that KHP have the right leadership to continue to further our Mission. The pandemic hit KHP and all of healthcare hard. Amanda has been an integral part of helping us get through to this point and is the ideal person to fill the CEO position. I look forward to working with her in my capacity as CFO.”
Klamath Health Partnership operates six clinic locations throughout Klamath County in addition to a mobile clinic that serves remote areas of the county and provides on-site services to a variety of patients. Among the six clinic locations, Klamath Health Partnership recently completed a renovation of a historic building on Pine Street, creating the Pine Street Open Door Clinic. The newest clinic operates in the same location as the former Klamath Valley Hospital and Klamath County Public Health. Accessibility, affordability, cultural sensitivity, quality, and responsive services are at the forefront of the Klamath Health Partnership’s mission.