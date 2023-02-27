The Klamath Freedom Foundation on Monday, Feb. 27 announced its 2023 calendar of community events.
“As Klamath Freedom Foundation moves forward, we are happy to announce that we will continue to host the annual Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veteran’s Day parades on Main Street in beautiful downtown Klamath Falls,” said Mark Dodson, COO Klamath Freedom Foundation, in a press release.
Klamath Freedom Foundation, through its working organization Klamath Celebration, also plans to continue hosting its summer events: the 4th of July Fireworks, Basin Brew & Q, and the Crater Lake Memorial Motorcycle Run.
The events the foundation plans to host are:
• Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m., Monday, May 29 on Main Street
• Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 on Main Street, 4 p.m. Community Festival at the Fairgrounds, and 9 p.m. Community Fireworks.
• Basin Brew & Q: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at Steen Sports Park baseball complex.
• Crater Lake Memorial Run: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Location to be determined.
• Veterans Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 on Main Street with Veterans Park memorial immediately following the parade.
Founded in 2010, Klamath Freedom Foundation is a community-based organization that develops events throughout the year based around patriotic holidays and celebrations.
The Klamath Freedom Foundation, through its working organization Klamath Freedom Celebration, desires to enable a strong community that works together to increase the livability and prosperity of Southern Oregon.