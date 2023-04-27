Klamath Film will be showing a curated selection of environmental short films this weekend in honor of Earth Month.
The films are slated to be shown from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Oregon Institute of Technology’s Student Union Auditorium.
According to a press release, these environmentally-focused short films were specifically curated to show for a Klamath Falls audience. Topics such as dam removal, fly-fishing, wetland habitat for birds, clean water and wildlife conservation in the state of Oregon will be touched on throughout different films in the screening. Films shown will be “Hellbent: A Story of the Hellbender Salamander,” “Kumu Niu,” “Wading For Change,” “Motus Avium,” “The Beautiful Undammed” and “Finding Gulo.”
“We are so excited to be bringing this event back this year. We had so much fun in 2022 at the Favell Museum, and we’re thankful to OIT’s Natural Resources Department to be sponsoring this event this year to be held at their student union auditorium,” Klamath Film Executive Director Cassidy Quistorff said in the press release. “We specifically selected to show these films based on subjects that are pertinent to our community in Klamath Falls. We’re all connected to nature and we’re grateful to be able to share stories that inspire us to celebrate our Earth and work to protect it.”
According to the press release, the suggested donation for the event is $10 and tickets are free for OIT affiliates and those who volunteered at any Earth Month events. For any Klamath Film event, members get half off ticket prices.
Klamath Film is a member-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to build, promote, and support an industry of filmmaking in and around Klamath Falls, the release states, while connecting our community to film.
For more information about Klamath Film, Earth Month Film Night or to learn how to become a member, go to www.klamathfilm.org.