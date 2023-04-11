With funds provided by Klamath County, a local fertilizer company will be able to provide more storage for product.
During the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, April 11, the board approved a request from the Basin Fertilizer and Chemical Co. for $258,311 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Within the grant proposal provided to the county, Basin Fertilizer and Chemical Co. stated that with the funds, it is planning to extend the mainline track of the Union Pacific Railroad by 30 feet and its own track line by 1,924 feet to meet the rising demand of fertilizer that has maxed out the current storage and railway capabilities of Basin Fertilizer.
Basin Fertilizer has already purchased 19 acres of land near its existing 5-acre lot outside of Merril with a 10-year plan to build a larger shop, add equipment and truck storage and add a dry fertilizer building with 15,000 tons of additional dry fertilizer storage.
Though already the primary retailer for agriculture inputs in Southern Oregon and Northern California, Basin Fertilizers’ 10-year plan is to become a regional community agronomy hub complete with educational opportunities and training for producers. The rail extension plan is the first step toward that goal.
Niki Sampson, director of Klamath and Lake County Food Bank, wrote a letter on behalf of Basin Fertilizer expressing the need for this project as local farmers and ranchers, clients of Basin Fertilizer, play a significant role in donations to the food bank accounting for 50,000 pounds of fresh potatoes and 10,000 pounds of ground beef each year.
The Klamath Water Users Association’s office manager, Chelsea Shearer, also wrote a letter in support o the project, stating that Basin Fertilizer has a direct relationship with farmers in the Klamath Basin and Tulelake and that they rely heavily on Basin Fertilizer.
The motion, presented by County Grant Manager Natalie Parker, was approved by the board and the impact is an expenditure from the COVID-19 Pandemic Grant Fund.
In other business during the meeting, the commissioners also proclaimed April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“Children deserve a stable environment of love and support,” said Commissioner Kelley Minty. “We are dedicated to strengthening families in our community.”
Supervisor Machel Ramirez of Klamath and Lake Counties Healthy Families, present for the proclamation, said her organization has been protecting children for more than 30 years and said she wishes to thank the community.
“This is an awesome day,” Ramirez said.
Finally, April 23-29 was declared by the board as Library Week with Minty saying that libraries are the cornerstone of the U.S. democracy promoting the free exchange of information and ideas for all.