County Commissioners

Klamath County Commissioners Kelley Minty and Dave Henslee proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, April 11.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

With funds provided by Klamath County, a local fertilizer company will be able to provide more storage for product.

During the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, April 11, the board approved a request from the Basin Fertilizer and Chemical Co. for $258,311 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

