A Klamath Falls woman, now in college at Linfield University, was recently selected to and attended a national leadership conference.
Ruby Trujillo attended the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI) conference Feb. 16-19 in Chicago.
Trujillo is a junior at Linfield University in McMinnville and is pursuing a major in public health. She is a member of the Linfield University Latinx Adelante (LULA), a student organization that seeks to educate and share awareness about cultural diversity in South and Central America.
“I got to meet many people who have similar stories to not only me but my parents as well and that really inspired me to keep working hard for my education, career and dreams,” she said in a press release.
Sixteen LULA members attended the national event which seeks to promote education and leadership development and empower Latinos and others through civic engagement and research, the press release stated. The USHLI is a member of the Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility and the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda.
According to the press release, “During the conference, students attended various worksh6ops and forums on topics that included leadership development, career opportunities, power and influence, and upward mobility. Featured speakers and panelists were Melody Gonzales, executive director for the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics; Sol A. Ortega, senior advisor for public engagement for the White House Office of Public Engagement; Celeste Carrasco, director of public affairs from AT&T, Inc.; Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil, the consul general of Mexico in Chicago; and Robert Santos, director of the U.S. Census Bureau.”
“This conference is a reminder that representation matters,” said Abby Thomas, director of diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Linfield. “It’s an invaluable opportunity for Latinx students to learn from policy makers, community organizers, industry leaders, activists, educators and changemakers who look like them, who speak the language and who know the struggle. Students get to see themselves in positions of power and learn how they use this to empower others. The USHLI is a reminder of the incredible impact higher education can have on your family, your community and beyond.”
Leading up to the USHLI, Trujillo participated in professional development workshops organized by Linfield’s Office of Career Development and hosted fundraising events to pay for the cost of the trip, the press release stated.
More information on LULA is online at tinyurl.com/HN-Linfield-Inclusion.
