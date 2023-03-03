Shoppers at the Klamath Falls Fred Meyers grocery store were put in danger Thursday evening when a van crashed through the south entrance to the store.
The Klamath Fall Police Department responded at 8:13 p.m. Thursday, March 2 to reports of a van crashing into Fred Meyers grocery store at 2655 Shasta Way.
KFPD Lt. Rob Reynolds said that upon arrival officers were informed the driver had fled the scene.
The driver, Misty Bailey, 42, of Klamath Falls, was found shortly thereafter at the WaFd Bank at 5215 S. 6th St. — which shares a parking lot with Fred Meyers — and taken into custody.
Bailey was arrested at 9:48 p.m.
“Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered the driver had stolen the vehicle,” Reynolds told the Herald & News.
Officers at the scene interviewed the owner of the vehicle who said Bailey had asked the owner for a ride to the store from the Motel 6 parking lot. The owner agreed and drove Bailey to the store.
Bailey was then reported to have “forced her way” into the driver’s seat while the owner was still in the vehicle and proceeded to drive the van into the Fred Meyers entryway.
Reynolds said no injuries have been reported.
KFPD officers on the scene said the damage to Fred Meyers entryway is estimated to cost $10,000.
Bailey has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first degree criminal mischief, third degree robbery, failure to perform duties of a driver, reckless endangering, reckless driving and two counts of failure to appear. Bail is currently set at $55,000.