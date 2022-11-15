A Klamath Falls man was arrested this week after a short standoff.
Alvin Ayers Jr., 40, of Klamath Falls, was served a warrant from the Klamath Falls Police Department and its Special Weapons and Tactics team Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 336 Lewis St. in Klamath Falls.
The warrants were for two felony counts for violation of release agreement, three felony counts for failure to appear, three misdemeanor counts for violation of release agreement, four misdemeanor counts for failure to appear, one misdemeanor charge for assault in the fourth degree/domestic abuse and one misdemeanor charge for harassment.
According to a KFPD press release, "Ayers has been avoiding police contact for more than a month. Ayers runs inside his residence to avoid capture, and he has been an ongoing public safety concern for his neighbors due to his reported erratic and violent behavior toward them. The Klamath Falls Police Department would like to thank these community members for their patience and cooperation, so we were able to provide a peaceful resolution to a potentially violent situation."
Ayers is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail and held on all 14 charges.
Klamath Falls SWAT includes members of KFPD and Klamath County Fire District #1. Members of the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and KFPD Patrol Division assisted in the search warrant execution.
Anyone with additional information regarding Ayers is encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336 or the anonymous Tip Line at 541-883-5334.