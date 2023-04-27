Klamath Falls Streets Division crews will be performing work Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5
The work is scheduled for the hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. as follows.
Asphalt Crews will be performing asphalt repairs at the following locations:
• Monday, May 1 — Lakeshore Avenue by Moore Park.
• Tuesday, May 2 — Hawthorne Street and Biehn Street intersection
• Wednesday, May 3 — Esplanade Avenue and Spring Street intersection.
• Thursday, May 4 — Addison Street between Oregon Avenue and Worden Avenue
• Tuesday through Friday, May 5 Paint Crews will be striping and painting legends on the Oregon Avenue bike lane from Biehn Street to Main Street.
• Sign Maintenance and Sweeping will be performed Monday through Friday throughout the city as needed.
While work is performed, detours and signage will be in place where needed.
Citizens are asked to proceed with caution in areas where crews are working. Work might be delayed or canceled due to weather, equipment breakdown or unexpected emergencies.
For more information, call the City Public Works Department at 541-883-5363.
