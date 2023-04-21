Crews with the Klamath Falls City Streets Division will be performing work during the hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. next week.
Asphalt Crews will be performing repairs at the following locations:
• Monday, April 24: 253 E. Main St., Intersection of Vine Avenue, and East Main Street along with South 6th Street from Austin Street to Washburn Way.
• Tuesday, April 25: Garden Avenue and Owens Street intersection, Washburn Way from South 6th Street to Crater Lake Parkway.
• Wednesday, April 26: Vine Avenue and Richmond Street intersection along with South 6th Street from Washburn Way to Adams Street.
• Thursday, April 27: Auburn Street and Damont Street intersection, 2000 block of Leroy Street along with Main Street and Pine Street between 11th Street and 4th Street.
Paint Crews are scheduled for the following projects:
• Monday through Friday, April 28: Striping and painting legends on the Oregon Avenue bike lane from Biehn Street to Main Street.
• Monday through Friday: Sign Maintenance and Sweeping will be performed throughout the city as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed.
Citizens are asked to proceed with caution in areas where crews are working. Work might be delayed or canceled due to weather, equipment breakdown or unexpected emergencies.
For more information, call the City Public Works Department at 541-883-5363.
