Klamath Falls City Council meetings have become the regular stomping grounds for frustrated residents seeking answers about the city’s “jet in the park” project.
The city announced the project last summer — a static F-15 jet display which would be placed in Veterans Memorial Park.
Since then, citizens have been attending meetings regularly, voicing their displeasure over the “lack of transparency and communication” from and by the city’s elected officials.
“To me, there’s an insidious pattern here,” Ed Silling said.
Silling was one of the first citizens to speak out against the city project. During a council meeting last July, the local resident presented a model he’d made of the jet in the park, which featured a homeless veteran sleeping underneath it.
PROJECT FUNDING
When Silling and others found out the jet project would be funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds — $300,000 from the city and another $300,000 from Klamath County — more and more residents began attending council meetings to speak out.
“It’s so clearly an egregious misuse of ARPA funds,” Silling said.
At a meeting last November, Wendy Williams said, “Please note that it is the misuse of funds as the issue, not the jet. We’d like to see those funds go to help people in need — including veterans.”
State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) are the dollars local governments received from the Treasury under the ARPA of 2021.
On Jan. 6, 2022, the Treasury published the SLFRF Final Rule, a document which lays out the expectations for local governments’ uses of the relief funds — “to provide state, local and Tribal governments with the resources needed to respond to the pandemic and its economic effects and to build a stronger, more equitable economy during the recovery.”
Though the Treasury guidelines are flexible, the final rule states that uses of relief funds must fit within one of four focus areas: responding to the public health emergency or its detrimental economic impacts; providing premium pay to eligible, essential workers; funding important provisions of government services; and investing in necessary water, sewer and broadband infrastructures.
Improving broadband in the community had been on the list of potential projects for relief funds but was removed last year according to a city document online labeled “proposed ARPA funds uses.”
Responses to the public health emergency can take many forms, allowing local governments a broad spectrum of potential relief fund uses. Funds can be used to provide assistance for households, small businesses and nonprofits, as well as aid to impacted industries, such as “tourism, travel and hospitality,” the rule states.
A Civic Alerts statement on the city’s website states the purpose of the static F-15 jet display is to increase tourism to Klamath Falls, making it an allowable use of relief funds.
Some residents argue this is an inappropriate use of the funds, citing other potential options for addressing matters directly related to the negative impacts of COVID-19, including assistance for homeless veterans and educational provisions for children attending city schools.
COMMUNICATION
At each City Council meeting, community members are granted an opportunity to speak during the public comment period.
A statement from the city read by Mayor Carol Westfall prior to each public comment period states comments that warrant responses will receive a follow-up from the city at a later date or will be added to the following meeting's agenda.
However, citizens have asked many questions during the public comment portion of multiple council meetings, seeking details and explanations for the origins of the static jet display project, whether upkeep is fiscally feasible, how the city plans to maintain the display, why public input has not been acknowledged and what data has been collected in terms of how the project would improve tourism.
At each meeting, many of those who spoke previously return to report they have not received a response from the City Council, though some have been directed to speak with the city attorney.
The Herald & News has reached out to Westfall and city councilors on the issue and has not received responses.
Residents have said they were hopeful after a meeting last September at which more than a dozen residents addressed concerns to the City Council.
When public comment closed during that September meeting, former councilor Dan Tofell broke the silence on behalf of the city.
“I have a tendency to agree, we needed to have a more public forum on this decision,” Tofell said, “because it’s obvious that a lot of people weren’t aware that this was the plan.”
Tofell suggested the project be tabled until January, after the councilors would be elected in November and then sworn in.
The hopeful mood was cut short, however, when the jet project was un-tabled the next month during a joint work session between city and county officials Oct. 12.
JOINT WORK SESSION
County Commissioner Dave Henslee added the F-15 jet display issue to the joint work session agenda after hearing the concerns of “countless” community members.
“A common theme that has come up many times is that people do in fact like the idea of the display, just maybe not in Veterans Park,” Henslee said.
All of the commissioners and councilors expressed their willingness to reconsider the location of the jet during the work session.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot noted that time was of the essence in deciding a location.
"I just don't want us to lose the jet," DeGroot said.
Councilor Phil Studenberg addressed some of the other concerns brought forward by the public, including the funding use and transparency.
"I’m concerned from my perspective whether we have adequate public input into making that decision," Studenberg said. "I would be in favor of moving it out to the fairgrounds and pursuing (former City Council member) Trish (Seiler's) idea of pursuing ecotourism."
As for appropriate use of funds, Studenberg said the issue raised the question "should anything ever be used on anything aesthetic?"
"It's a tough balance," he said. "Do you spend that money on a homeless shelter or on something that would inspire people to love the community?"
Councilors and commissioners came to the agreement that each would assign a liaison to maintain communication between the county and city about the project and its potential relocation.
Officials also agreed to continue moving forward with the project in the meantime.
FURTHER ACTION
The jet project was back on the City Council agenda for the Oct. 17 meeting, at which time council held a public hearing for the proposed exemption from the required competitive bid method of procurement.
Council approved the resolution, while Tofell abstained from voting. Tofell did not seek re-election to his seat in November 2022.
To date, no public forum has been held or scheduled for the jet in the park plan.
At a council meeting in January, Leslie Lowe, the president of the nonprofit Klamath Wingwatchers and treasurer for the Klamath County League of Women Voters, added her name to the growing list of citizens that are against the jet.
Lowe spoke during the meeting to publicly remind council that the two-acre plot at Veterans Park where the city’s jet display would be located is leased property owned by Wingwatchers.
In the months before the January meeting, Lowe discussed concerns regarding the lease agreement with city attorney Michael Swanson via email, copies of which Lowe provided to the Herald & News.
Lowe noted the lease mandates the city provide Wingwatchers with a courtesy copy of any plans slated for the leased land but, so far, the organization has not received any such documents even though the project is expected to be finished by July 4.
“At this time, there are no design plans,” Swanson responded, explaining this is because the contractors and designers are working together to create the plans for the project.
After Lowe and Wingwatchers spoke out in January, the city responded by posting a Civic Alert message on the city website.
In this statement, city staff attempted to answer some of the community’s questions, specifically where the idea for the project originated, why it will be located in Veterans Park and why ARPA funds are being used.
The statements provided have done little to satisfy the concerns of residents such as Lowe and Silling, though.
Both residents pointed out the city’s rationale for the use of ARPA funds makes the assumption that the public is confusing ARPA funding with CARES act funding but does nothing to address their complaint — that the funds should be used for projects that more directly bolster those in need.
The city’s online statement notes that ARPA funds have a “broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding.” It does not acknowledge the possibility of what many residents consider to be more appropriate usage.
The civic alert also states, “The City Council chose to use our portion of these funds to replace lost public sector revenue, which is an eligible use of ARPA funding. The city selected projects that meet council priorities relating to infrastructure, police protection, tourism and beautification.”
HISTORY OF THE PROJECT
According to Seiler, the former City Council member, as well as city manager Jonathan Teichert, talks about installing an F-15 static jet display date back to 2015.
When the idea was first brought before council, the city added its name to a long list of communities seeking decommissioned F-15s for similar purposes.
Last year, when two F-15s were decommissioned at the local Air National Guard base Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls was bumped up to the top of the list, according to Scott Souders, the city’s former development services director.
Souders addressed the council during a regular meeting last April to provide updates about the F-15 static jet display. Souders’ presentation was given at the end of the meeting during the "other matters" segment, though it was not listed in the official meeting agenda.
The April 18 meeting was the first time the jet had been presented during a City Council meeting but had been discussed in previous work sessions when ARPA funding uses were reviewed.
Though there is a recording of the meeting on the city YouTube channel, Souders’ presentation is not included because the recording was cut short.
An audio recording of the meeting provided by city staff revealed Souders to be the primary figure spearheading the project.
The former director informed council that he and finance and business services director Jessica Lindsay (who, at the time, had been the acting city manager prior to the appointment of Teichert) had met with officials at Kingsley Field in January 2022 to discuss logistics of the city’s jet project.
“We would do some pruning of some of the trees near the lake’s edge so that (the jet) can be viewed from Highway 97,” Souders said. “That’s one of the reasons we selected this location — so that it has an impact. One of the big things I think this will do is draw people into downtown.”
At the time, Souders said he was not yet certain of the needed dollar amount but listed relief funds as one of the potential options. The former director also stated he had already approached the local Rotary Club in search of potential donors.
“They actually expressed putting this at a different location right alongside Highway 97,” Souders said, “but I pushed back against that because people would just drive by it like they do with the one in Medford.”
The recording reveals that former councilor Matt Dodson expressed concerns about the cost of maintenance and upkeep, a topic Silling has asked council about but not received an answer.
Souders said that, per an agreement with the U.S. Air National Guard, the city would be obligated to paint the aircraft every five years.
Dodson pointed to a discussion council had held earlier in the meeting about the dilapidation of Kiger Stadium.
“I’m sure that (Kiger) started as this pristine ballfield, with the green grass …the lights were the best lights they had,” the councilor said. “And what we did as a community, in my opinion, is we failed to make sure that that pristine stadium looked like the same pristine stadium 20, 40, 60 years down the line.”
Kiger Stadium had also previously been on the city’s project proposals list to allocate relief funds toward repairs but was removed prior to the addition of the jet display project.
Dodson recommended an investment plan be put in place to cover future costs.
Souders agreed that fiscal planning would be a must before beginning this project.
“If we can’t come up with the money and funding to give this the respect that it needs to happen, we should not do it,” Souders said. “I don’t want to come back in 10 years and see (the jet) sitting there, a burden to the city.”
The former director also emphasized the need for “public engagement and support.”
A month later, Souders returned with an additional report for council listed in the agenda again under "other matters."
Souders sought support from council in the form of a pledge of $300,000 of the allotted relief funds.
The City Council gave its unanimous approval.