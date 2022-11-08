Mayoral proclamations were the centerpiece at the table during this week’s City Council meeting.
At the Klamath Falls City Council meeting Monday, Nov. 7, Mayor Carol Westfall addressed the community in her proclamation of National Apprenticeship Week — Nov. 14 through Nov. 20 — in the city of Klamath Falls.
Westfall stepped down from her chair to meet Chip Massie, the vice president of external programs at Klamath Community College, at the podium.
Following her proclamation, Massie spoke on behalf of KCC’s ongoing construction of the new Apprenticeship Center on Campus.
“We are getting much closer to opening our apprenticeship center at Klamath Community College sometime shortly after the first of the year,” Massie said. “We’re excited about the prospect of that.”
Additionally, the mayor also presented proclamations on behalf of the city’s recognition of Business Saturday, which recognizes the value of small businesses in the city and countywide, and of Veterans Day, asking residents to take time to appreciate the veterans in their community.
However, community members who spoke during public comments discussed a different approach to honoring veterans.
Giffin Toffler, a local music teacher and education advocate, went before City Council in honor of her family who had served in the military.
“In honor of my two brothers who are deceased,” Toffler said. “I want to keep moving forward on the fight for justice in this world, so I am here to speak to the urgent need for the Equity Task Force to be reinstated.”
In August of 2020, Westfall sent out a letter to a small group of residents asking them to participate as members of the Equity Task Force (ETF) for the sake of establishing equal representation for all members of the community. The letter said that one of the purposes of the ETF would be to facilitate the formation of a permanent Equity Committee which would work with the city toward equal representation for marginalized groups.
A resolution created by the task force was motioned and unanimously approved by City Council on Dec. 8, 2020. The resolution included the provision of a permanent equity committee.
After the start of the new year in 2021, task force members received a secondary letter from Westfall which effectively dissolved the group. Neither Westfall nor councilors have acknowledged the topic publicly since.
Toffler also noted that she wishes to see this topic on agenda for the next City Council meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.
Wendy Williams shared similar sentiments while pleading for logic and action from City Council.
Williams began her public comment period by reminding the council of the issue of the static jet plane display which is planned to be placed in Veterans Memorial Park.
“There are many citizens in our community who are opposed to using that American Relief Plan Act fund, the COVID relief moneys, for the installation of that jet,” Williams said. “Please note that it is the misuse of funds as the issue, not the jet. We’d like to see those funds go to help people in need — including veterans.”
Williams' secondary concern was the transparency of how American Relief funds are decidedly spent on projects and how those projects are selected. These decisions, Williams said, should be made by representatives of the overall community, including those who are marginalized.
“When there is money to be spent, and projects are determined by the city council, it is important to consider diverse voices and be inclusive of under-represented groups,” Williams said.
For more than 25 years, Williams said she was an English teacher at a community college in the Bay Area near San Francisco. She related her experiences working with a highly diverse student population to the council’s relationship with the diverse community of Klamath Falls, urging the council to follow through with its promise of a permanent Equity Committee.
“Did I always know what they needed? No. They needed to help me understand how to teach me what they needed. So, I included them to help me understand what to present, how to present, what I’m doing wrong, what I’m doing right — I needed their feedback. Because they are diverse peoples, they have different needs that maybe I wasn’t aware of," Williams said. “They helped me, and I think that maybe we could do the same here.”
Ed Silling, who has entered public comments at many council meetings during the past few months, was yet another voice of the community expressing his frustration with the council’s lack of acknowledgement of the issue.
“After the last session here,” Silling started, “where we had the gut-wrenching testimony from Tribal members who had been shot at and abused on their peaceful Ancestral Prayer Run, I’m stunned that the Equity Committee is not the first item on the agenda tonight. What will it take?”
Silling’s comment referred back to the previous council meeting Oct. 17. At that meeting, a total of 17 community members spoke to the necessity of the equity committee, sharing their experiences with bigotry in Klamath Falls and repeatedly asking council to form the equity committee that had been initiated and agreed upon by the mayor and councilors.
No comment was made by the city following the comments at that or any of the other meetings prior to it.
Inquiries from the press have also received no response from councilors and the mayor. Westfall has responded to other unrelated requests for interviews, but insisted that all questions be sent via email only.
Near the end of public comment, Joey Gentry, a former Equity Task Force member and consistent commenter at council meetings, addressed council on this issue once again.
Silling had referred to Gentry as “the conscience of this community,” and announced her plans to move from Klamath Falls back to Washington state.
An exasperated Gentry spoke her piece with deliberation, informing council that her decision to leave Klamath Falls will not equate to the issue being forgotten.
“These people will be here, my relatives will be here, my friends will be here, people of color will be here,” Gentry said. “Seeds have been planted that are drought-tolerant.”
Though the mayor closed the public comment portion by saying that council had no response to the public, Councilor Dan Tofell had this to say:
“I’ve been reluctant to take actions because of my very, very short lifespan left on this council,” he said.
The councilor stated that he believed, once the council had been restored to its full size following the elections, that the city would consider taking action on the Equity Task Force resolution.