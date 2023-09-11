911 ceremony - Mayor.jpg

Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall spoke on behalf of the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 Monday morning.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald and News

Citizens of the Klamath Basin gathered at the Klamath County Circuit Court on Monday in remembrance of 9/11, now known as Patriots’ Day.

Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States. Four planes were highjacked with the intent to be used in suicide missions of mass destruction.

Tags