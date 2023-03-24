Klamath County or utility companies will have work crews performing utility upkeep with intermittent lane closures starting Monday, March 27.
Motorists are advised to use caution when in these areas and to watch for flaggers.
If motorists are able to avoid the work zones, they are asked to use an alternate route for personal safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and our contractors.
Utility work locations will be in the vicinity of Stearns Elementary School on Crest street from Clinton to Denver and on Laverne Avenue from Crest to Altamont.
The Avista Gas Company will be relocating gas mains and services while Pacific Power will be relocating power lines and services and Bobs Excavating will be relocating sewer services.
Traffic control measures will be in place for guidance. Motorist should use alternative routes if possible.
In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be zero to 20 minutes for the motoring public. The goal is to minimize the delay to the motoring public.
There might be adjustments of work schedules due to weather or other items outside of the county’s control (breakdown of equipment, material/resource availability, etc.) County residents are asked to not contact the county if they do not see work occurring because it could be finished already or will be rescheduled.
Contact the Public Works Department at 541-883-4696 for more information.