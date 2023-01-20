Klamath Falls Police Department is searching for a new captain following the retirement of former KFPD Capt. Ryan Brosterhous.
For nearly 27 years, Brosterhous has served with KFPD in a variety of roles, starting off as a patrol officer in 1996, according to a news release.
The release stated, “Captain Brosterhous displayed leadership qualities early on, and he became a member of the Klamath Falls Swat and a narcotics detective in the Detective Division.”
Working his way up the ranks, Brosterhous was promoted to sergeant in 2002, lieutenant in 2012 and captain in 2015.
With the former captain officially starting his retirement last month, KFPD is now seeking applications to fill the position.
Lt. Rob Reynolds said that application reviews will begin Feb. 6 and will be conducted by Reynolds himself.
The application found on the city’s website describes the role of captain as one which “represents a working leadership position within a law enforcement career ladder,” overseeing lieutenants and reporting directly to the chief of police.
The captain is tasked with a number of duties, including scheduling and assigning officers work, mentoring, coaching and training officers and hiring personnel.
Currently, KFPD staff consists of one parking enforcement officer, three community service officers, six volunteers, 36 sworn officers and six reserve officers, with five on patrol at any given time.
KFPD is also currently looking to hire a patrol officer. The application can also be found on the city site. First review will be conducted Feb. 20.