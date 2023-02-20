The Klamath Falls City Planning Commission has announced that a public hearing has been scheduled to discuss a proposed amendment to the Short-Term Rental Community Development Ordinance (CDO) Update.
The hearing will be held during the regular planning commission meeting, which begins at 7p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. The meeting will be held in the City Hall Annex Building, 500 Klamath Ave.
A recent notice from the City Development Services Department states that the city proposal (File No. 1-TA-23 — short-term rental CDO update) seeks to amend the CDO “to allow for the operation of short-term rentals” that will align with the current standard procedures of existing uses.
Short-term rentals is defined in the proposed additions as a housing unit that is to be rented for a period of less than 30 consecutive days. The definition excludes bed and breakfasts, hotels, motels, dormitories and emergency shelters.
The notice also explains that the proposed changes include a set of “rules and standards” that were created to “ensure compatibility” and which will accommodate other overnight accommodations.
An update to Chapter 12 (“Land Use”) of the city’s CDO would add short-term rentals to the list of the types of permittable residential uses based on their zoning.
The proposed change would establish short-term rentals as “conditional use” as provided by section 11 and 11.2 of the CDO.
A draft of the amendment found on the official city planning commission website states: “The purpose of this section is to protect the function of the City’s residential neighborhoods by limiting the proliferation of commercial short-term rentals in residential zones while also allowing for diverse overnight accommodations.”
One of the proposed parameters for short-term rentals requires anyone who occupies, uses, operates, manages, leases or rents such a unit to have a “Short-Term Rental Permit.” Permits would be required for each unit, even if there are two units on the same property.
The “enforceability” guidelines require any entity which intends to operate a short-term rental must also first have a Business License, per the City Code Chapter 7, Article 1 — Business License and Registration Act. Permits and licensure must be renewed annually.
The amendment would also require short-term rental properties to post the “Good Neighbor Guidelines” in a noticeable area.
Guidelines included in the document list items such as “respect for neighbors” and “parking and traffic safety” provisions.
Relative documents can be found online on the planning commission website at klamathfalls.city/286/Planning-Commission.
To enter public comments, residents may attend the public hearing. Written comments can be submitted via email to Planning Manager Joe Wall at jwall@klamathfalls.city.