MEDFORD — A Southern Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, April 5 for possessing and distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in and around Klamath Falls.
Raul Sanchez-Lopez, 45, a resident of Klamath Falls, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.
According to court documents, in July 2021, law enforcement executed search warrants at two Klamath Falls residences associated with Sanchez-Lopez. Inside one residence, officers located and seized 13 bags containing approximately 680 grams of methamphetamine, scales and other drug paraphernalia.
According to those documents, Sanchez-Lopez admitted to mixing, weighing and packaging methamphetamine and distributing it in the Klamath Falls area. In August 2021, he was charged by federal criminal complaint and arrested.
On July 14, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned an indictment charging Sanchez-Lopez with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and, on Sept. 12, 2022, he pleaded guilty to the single charge.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Oregon State Police, Klamath Falls Police Department and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by John C. Brassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.