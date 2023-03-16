Arbor Day 2022

Roosevelt Elementary students Steven Martin, left, and Ariella Self help Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall plant a tree for Arbor Day in April 2022.

 Herald & News file photo

This year, Klamath Falls is marking 20 years as a Tree City USA community.

Oregon Department of Forestry administers the Tree City USA program in Oregon for the national Arbor Day Foundation.

