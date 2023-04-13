A local man was sentenced to 23 years in prison Thursday, April 13 for second-degree assault, strangulation, domestic assault and menacing.
Souner Blane Crain, 47, was arrested Oct. 6, 2022, after physically abusing his girlfriend to such an extent that Crain became concerned for her life.
Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 5, court documents say that Crain beat the woman repeatedly, breaking her ribs, stomping on her head and whipping her with a string of lights.
The victim testified in court that she had convinced Crain to drop her off at the fire station in Chiloquin on the condition that she claimed she had been attacked by a stranger.
Crain’s charges previous included first-degree rape, but the jury found Crain not guilty of the charge.
A second case against Crain was filed in February when another victim came forward.
The indictment for this case lists Crain’s charges as first-degree rape, first- and second-degree sexual abuse, first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and strangulation. A trial date has not yet been set.
According to court documents, Crain has a long history of violent offenses dating back to 2002.
In a statement Crain read during his sentencing hearing, he explained that his violent behavior stems from childhood trauma and drug abuse.
Interim District Attorney John Casalino, on behalf of the state, argued that maximum, consecutive sentences for each of the charges was fair due to Crain’s repeated offenses and the nature and severity of the crimes.
Public defense attorney Sarah Dougherty represented Crain and argued that, though his offenses were severe, the state’s proposed sentencing would exceed that which is given to convicted murders.
Judge Alycia Kersey thanked Crain for sharing his story and acknowledged the impacts trauma can have on a person, but said Crain’s actions are his own. Kersey also commended the victim for having the courage to testify in court.
Crain was sentenced to 23 years in prison and 36 months post-prison supervision.