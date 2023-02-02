The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, Feb. 2 that 37-year-old Thomas Ortiz received a 32-year prison sentence for raping a child and committing numerous other sex crimes against a child over a period of several years beginning when she was approximately 8 years old.

“Mr. Ortiz sexually and physically abused the victim for a significant portion of her young life,” said Sr. Assistant Attorney General John Casalino, who prosecuted this case. “This young adult showcased her strength and incredible courage by speaking up and coming forward. She has made our community a safer place.”

