A Klamath Falls man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to encouraging child sex abuse.
On Tuesday, March 7, Scott Loraditch appeared in Klamath County Circuit Court in front of Judge Stephan Hedlund and admitted that between Dec. 9, 2020, and Dec. 15, 2021, he viewed images of children being sexually abused for his own sexual gratification.
“Images like the ones the defendant was using for his own pleasure show children on the worst days of their lives as they are being subject to sexual abuse, often by the very people who are supposed to be protecting them.” said Sr. Assistant Attorney General Elijah C. Michalowski, who prosecuted this case. “They are revictimized every time someone views those images.”
After pleading guilty to four counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree, Hedlund sentenced Loraditch to a 3½-year prison sentence.
According to a press release, the investigation into Loraditch’s behavior began with a tip from the public.
“The proliferation of CSAM [child sexual abuse material] online is a growing problem in our community and around the country,” the release states. “The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office encourages anyone who has information about the production, distribution or use of CSAM to report it to local police or to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”