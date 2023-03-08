A Klamath Falls man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to encouraging child sex abuse.

On Tuesday, March 7, Scott Loraditch appeared in Klamath County Circuit Court in front of Judge Stephan Hedlund and admitted that between Dec. 9, 2020, and Dec. 15, 2021, he viewed images of children being sexually abused for his own sexual gratification.

