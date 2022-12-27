A Klamath Falls man has been missing since before Christmas and his family is asking for information from anyone who might have seen him.
Steven Mainwaring, 22, was last seen by family Thursday, Dec. 15, according to his stepmother, Kristina Mainwaring.
Kristina Mainwaring told the Herald & News that Steven’s father dropped Steven off in Eugene on Dec. 15 so Steven could pick up his Bronco from an auto shop and go back to school. Steven is an engineering student at Oregon State University. She said Steven and his father spoke on the phone around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and that’s the last time anyone in the family has heard from him.
“His Corvallis residence near the OSU campus has been searched and his landlord reports she has not seen Steven or his vehicle since before the Christmas break,” Kristina Mainwaring said.
During the most recent phone call with his father, Kristina said Steven mentioned he might go camping, fishing or to the coast during the holiday break from school, but he did not return for Christmas and his phone has been dead or off since Sunday, Dec. 18.
“It’s not unusual for us to not talk to him for a few days, but it was Christmas week,” Kristina Mainwaring said. “He’s uber responsible, a book worm. He’s always coordinated trips and hikes his whole life. For him to disappear is not Steven at all.”
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search efforts and has reported that the last cell tower activity on Steven’s phone was Sunday, Dec. 18 near the Alsea area, Kristina Mainwaring said.
Lt. Gabe Sapp with the Corvallis Police Department said the department is working with BCSO on the search. According to Sapp, the public information officer for CPD, one tip was received Saturday, Dec. 24. The tip reported seeing Steven’s vehicle — a 1994 blue Ford Bronco with Oregon license plate 196LRU — off of a county road near Bellfountain, a small town north of Alpine and northwest of Monroe. A forest deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
While the area has not seen any snow, Sapp said the weather has not been conducive to searching.
“The cold spell hit us Thursday [Dec. 22] with a freezing rain storm that came through,” Sapp said. “There was about an inch of ice over everything. Then we had a rain storm last night with high winds and lots of power outages.”
A search party has been planned to begin at noon Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the Alsea area. The party is set to meet at the Alsea Library, 19192 Alsea Hwy. The Oregon Air National Guard — Steven is a Senior Airman First Class in the Oregon Air National Guard 173rd Fighter Wing — will be taking part in the search party along with Alsea locals and Steven’s family. The Civil Air Patrol has also been activated and plans to fly over once the weather permits.
“Anyone wishing to help search is welcome but must be prepared with weather gear, 4X4 vehicles, and the OnX app for their phone to track their search area,” Kristina Mainwaring said.
Steven is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has green eyes and blonde hair. He is believed to be driving his Bronco.
Anyone with information regarding Steven or his Bronco should call 541-766-6911.