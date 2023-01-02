The new year brought a sad ending for a local family.
Steven Mainwaring was found dead at 4:54 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Mary's Peak on Sunday after receiving a tip that Mainwaring's vehicle, a 1994 blue Ford Bronco, had been seen.
"When deputies arrived in the area, they located Mainwaring near the Ford Bronco deceased," the press release states. "An investigation completed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office found no evidence of criminal activity or indications of foul play."
Mainwaring last spoke to his family Friday, Dec. 16. He was reported missing Sunday, Dec. 18 and his last cellphone activity was pinged off a tower in the Alsea area.
At this time, no further information on the investigation into Mainwaring's disappearance or death is available.
His family via Facebook asked for privacy at this time.
Mainwaring was an engineering student at Oregon State University while also serving as a senior airman first class in the Oregon Air National Guard 173rd Fighter Wing.
Activity on the Help Us Find Steven Mainwaring Facebook page was paused Monday, Jan. 2.
His father, Gabe Mainwaring, posted a short message late Sunday, Jan. 1.
"Thank you to everyone who searched for my son," Gabe Mainwaring wrote. "Nothing can be put into words the grief that we feel as family."