The Klamath Falls man arrested on allegations of interstate kidnapping two weeks ago in Reno, Nev., was returned to Oregon on Monday to face charges.

On July 15, Negasi Zuberi, 29, is said to have impersonated a police officer in order to abduct a woman in Seattle. He then allegedly transported the woman back to his home in Klamath Falls, sexually assaulting her over the course of the 450-mile trip. The victim was then locked in a homemade, cinderblock cell in Zuberi’s garage that she soon after escaped.

