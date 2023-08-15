This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office shows the most recent photo of 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nev. arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, where he had taken the Seattle woman.
A makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. A federal judge has set an Oct. 17 trial date for the Oregon man accused of posing as an undercover police officer, kidnapping a woman in Seattle and locking her in the cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape. Zuberi made his initial appearance in federal court in Medford on Monday, Aug. 14 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark D. Clarke.
An FBI flag and a seeking information posterboard are set up next to a podium ahead of a news conference at the FBI field office in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The posterboard displays photos of Negasi Zuberi, an Oregon man facing a federal charge of interstate kidnapping, and photos of the makeshift cinderblock cell in the garage of his home in Klamath Falls, where he allegedly held a woman that he is accused of kidnapping from Seattle.
The interior of a makeshift cinderblock cell is shown in Klamath Falls, allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi.
The Klamath Falls man arrested on allegations of interstate kidnapping two weeks ago in Reno, Nev., was returned to Oregon on Monday to face charges.
On July 15, Negasi Zuberi, 29, is said to have impersonated a police officer in order to abduct a woman in Seattle. He then allegedly transported the woman back to his home in Klamath Falls, sexually assaulting her over the course of the 450-mile trip. The victim was then locked in a homemade, cinderblock cell in Zuberi’s garage that she soon after escaped.