A Klamath Falls man fled from deputies in a motorhome this past weekend.
At approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, deputies with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, 39, of Klamath Falls.
Epps was staying in a motorhome in the 1800 block of Carlson Drive when the deputies attempted to serve the warrant.
According to a press release, while fleeing from deputies in the motorhome, Epps struck four private vehicles and also damaged a patrol vehicle.
Epps also discharged a firearm during the pursuit, but no one was injured.
The driver of one of the private vehicles Epps struck was injured, however, and transported to SkyLakes Medical Center by a Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance.
Using spike strips, deputies were able to disable the motorhome, stopping Epps in the parking lot of the Best Western Inn at South 6th Street and Washburn Way.
Epps had several outstanding felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions. He is now lodged at the Klamath County Jail on the following initial charges: felony elude, first-degree escape, second-degree escape, reckless driving, five counts of reckless endangering, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of menacing, five counts of first-degree criminal mischief, five counts of attempted murder and three counts of attempted assault on a public safety officer.