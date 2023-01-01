A local man faces attempted murder charges after a New Year’s Eve shooting on Old Fort Road north of Klamath Falls.
Loren Carrell Sr., 38, of Klamath Falls, is accused of shooting another person just before 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
According to KCSO, the shooting occurred in the 10400 block of Old Fort Road north of the city and there were five children also in the house. Carrell also faces child neglect and mistreatment charges after police and social services workers took custody of the kids, who ranged from an infant up to age 9.
The law enforcement agency did not release details, such as age and gender, of the shooting victim.
“The first deputy arriving into the area tended to a wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital,” KCSO said in a statement on the shooting.
“Additional deputies responded to the residence on Old Fort Road where the incident took place. The responsible person, Loren Carrell Sr., age 38 of Klamath Falls, was contacted and taken into custody without further incident,” KCSO said in a statement. “ …. In addition to Carrell Sr. there were five children living in the house, ages 9, 6, 4, 2, and infant. DHS took custody of the children due to the deplorable conditions in the house.”
Carrell was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was also wanted on an outstanding criminal warrant.
Carrell faces attempted second degree murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges. He also is being charged with five counts of child neglect and criminal mistreatment, according to KCSO.