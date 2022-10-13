Menacing Arrest

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Detective Shasta DuVal, left, and Deputy Andrew Nichols take Clinton Edward Bimemiller, 51, into custody Thursday, Oct. 13 on Klamath Forest Drive near Sprague River.

 Klamath County Sheriff's Office

A Klamath Falls man was arrested this week following reports of victims being shot at.

Clinton Edward Bimemiller, 51, was apprehended Thursday, Oct. 13 when Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the Special Response Team responded to an address on Klamath Forest Drive near Sprague River to serve a search warrant for a weapon and an arrest warrant for Bimemiller.

