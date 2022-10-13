A Klamath Falls man was arrested this week following reports of victims being shot at.
Clinton Edward Bimemiller, 51, was apprehended Thursday, Oct. 13 when Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the Special Response Team responded to an address on Klamath Forest Drive near Sprague River to serve a search warrant for a weapon and an arrest warrant for Bimemiller.
Deputies had been searching for Bimemiller since Saturday, Oct. 8 when a report of menacing was filed in the 32000 block of Klamath Forest Drive.
According a press release, deputies were initially unable to locate the victim. The follow up investigation revealed one victim reported being kidnapped and shot at. The responsible person was later identified as Bimemiller. An additional victim also reported Bimemiller shot at them.
Bimemiller was taken into custody without incident and is lodged at the Klamath County Jail on the following initial charges: three counts of Attempted Murder, second-degree Kidnapping, two counts of Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Pointing a Firearm at Another and second-degree Criminal Mischief.
Additionally, deputies arrested Charles Ross Caniglia on charges related to stolen vehicles recovered.
Caniglia is lodged at the Klamath County Jail on the following initial charges: four counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.