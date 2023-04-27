Klamath Falls Police Department officers found three pounds of methamphetamine in Theodore Denton’s vehicle Tuesday, April 25 during a traffic stop. Later, officers found another quarter pound of meth at Denton’s home.
Klamath Falls Police Department
Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team investigators found 19 firearms — two which had been reported stolen — during an investigation of Theodore Denton’s home Tuesday, April 25.
A large supplier of Klamath County drugs is in custody after a Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation led to an arrest this week.
Theodore Denton, 61, was arrested Tuesday, April 25 following a traffic stop by the Klamath Falls Police Department.
According to a press release, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) directed the KFPD officers to stop Denton after BINET finished an investigation with KFPD detectives, the Oregon State Patrol and Intel Analyst from the Oregon National Guard.
During the traffic stop, the release states, officers found three pounds of methamphetamine and more than $2,000 in cash in Denton’s vehicle.
“That traffic stop led to a search warrant of Denton’s residence,” the press release states.
At Denton’s home, located at 3712 Bisbee St., BINET detectives found more than a quarter pound of meth, 19 firearms — two which had been reported stolen during local thefts — one stolen four-wheeler and more than $800 in cash.
Denton is lodged in the Klamath County Jail charged with possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.