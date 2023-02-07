SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Nineteen Cal Poly students were recognized for their awards, hard work and other accomplishments by California state lawmakers Jan. 30 on the floors of the state Assembly and Senate in Sacramento.
Among those students was Klamath Falls resident Jacob Schlottmann-McGonigle, a political science senior with a concentration in pre-law in the College of Liberal Arts. Schlottmann-McGonigle graduated from Klamath Union High School.
“These young adults have distinguished themselves in so many ways during their time at Cal Poly,” said university President Jeffrey D. Armstrong, who accompanied the group to Sacramento. “They truly are representatives of our campus’s Learn by Doing ethos and individuals who are an inspiration to students in middle and high schools who seek to achieve a hands-on education.”
Schlottmann-McGonigle, 22, describes himself as a “future lawyer and public servant.” He has been active in Cal Poly student government for several years — as the student co-chair of the Associated Students Inc. or ASI, Alumni Council; the External Affairs Committee that represent student views of government laws and policies; and chairman of the University Union Advisory Board that makes policy recommendations for such ASI-managed facilities as the sports fields, the student union and even the 50-foot Cal Poly P that looks down from the slopes of the eastern edge of campus.
“My experience in the workforce alongside my many years spent volunteering has shaped my view and understanding of the world,” Schlottmann-McGonigle said. “Currently, I am interested in going into either immigration or constitutional law as a way of helping people who are less fortunate than myself.”
Schlottmann-McGonigle is on track to graduate from Cal Poly in June.
He said he ultimately aspires to “to start my own non-profit.” The former high school cross-country runner has crested even greater challenges: He has climbed 14,505-foot Mount Whitney, the highest mountain in the lower 48 states.
Schlottmann-McGonigle was with the group when it was introduced the California State Senate by Sen. John Laird, D-Santa Cruz, and to the Assembly by Assemblymember Dawn Addis of Morro Bay, who is the first female Democrat ever to hold this seat. Both officials represent San Luis Obispo County.
The students also met with Karl Larson, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis’s higher education advisor. Kounalakis plays an important role in Golden State higher education as a member of the boards that oversee the University of California and the California State University. Cal Poly is one of the 23 CSU campuses. Larson earned a doctorate in molecular, cellular and integrative physiology from UC Davis.
The students represent all six Cal Poly colleges: five from the College of Engineering and College of Architecture and Environmental Design; three from the Orfalea College of Business; and two each from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Services, College of Liberal Arts and College of Science and Mathematics.