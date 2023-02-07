SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Nineteen Cal Poly students were recognized for their awards, hard work and other accomplishments by California state lawmakers Jan. 30 on the floors of the state Assembly and Senate in Sacramento.

Among those students was Klamath Falls resident Jacob Schlottmann-McGonigle, a political science senior with a concentration in pre-law in the College of Liberal Arts. Schlottmann-McGonigle graduated from Klamath Union High School.

Tags